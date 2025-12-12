SKYNET SMILES: Europe faces Robocop-style dystopia by 2035, EU police claim.

Angry mobs of unemployed citizens riot in the streets against the hordes of service robots that have stolen their jobs. Police officers armed with “robo freezer guns” and “nano net grenades” shoot down swarms of drones deployed by terrorists to attack electricity and water supplies. This is not the plot of a new Robocop sci-fi film but what may await Europe in the next 10 years, according to a report from the EU’s police agency. The 48-page Europol document details how law enforcement will need to tackle robots and unmanned systems (drones, satellites and remote-controlled boats) in a dystopian vision of the future. Experts have dismissed the predictions as fanciful but the EU believes its report outlines “plausible future scenarios”.

While the EU scares its subjects over Robocop scenarios, it’s fully prepared to implement futuristic dystopian strategies of its own: Chat Control: The EU’s Plan to Read Your Messages — All of Them.

In Europe, the controversy surrounding what is popularly known as the “Chat Control” project — proposed EU regulation officially aimed at combating child sexual abuse material — has, for months, been crystallizing massive opposition on both technical and civic fronts. The core principles of the legislation are clear: “Detection software would be embedded in the messaging app or the operating system to scan chat content and automatically forward any material flagged as prohibited to law enforcement agencies.” The automatic scan of private content (texts, images, videos) sent through messaging platforms such as WhatsApp and Telegram, or prompts sent to AI platforms (e.g. ChatGPT) would take place “client-side,” before its encryption, meaning directly on your phone, tablet or computer. Welcome to 1984. In the first proposal for a Chat Control project in 2022, such scanning was mandatory. In the current proposal, it is optional — but strongly recommended. Whenever there is a desire to expand control over European citizens, “terrorism” or pedophilia is invoked. It is a clever tactic: who would want to be perceived as supporting terrorists or sympathizing with pedophiles? Of course, however, that does not seem to be the regulation’s true objective. The real issue appears to be the government’s desire to control, regulate, police and monitor European citizens down to their smallest gesture.

Exit quote: “I happen to be the happy father of an 18-month-old girl. For professional reasons, her mother and I do not always live together, and we constantly exchange photos of our daughter — up to ten times a day. All it would take is for an algorithm to flag a single image, just once, for us to become suspects, quietly entering countless criminal databases, justifying surveillance, official intervention, and more. Even East Germany’s Stasi never dreamed of such power.”