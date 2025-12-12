KRUISER: Dems Would Last Maybe 5 Minutes in the Civil War They Think They Want. “All of the posturing and potty-mouthing in front of friendly audiences has given the Democrats the mistaken impression that they actually are tough. It’s mostly amusing, especially given the fact that fey soy boy Gavin Newsom is their highest polling ‘fighter’ right now.”
