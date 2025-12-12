UNEXPECTED HEADLINES: Obama administration ICE chief says Trump deportations are ‘remarkable accomplishment.’

Former acting ICE Director John Sandweg told MSNOW on Thursday, “I got to say two things quickly. One is that the way in which the White House structured this immigration enforcement operation with Stephen Miller running the policy, with Tom Homan being the border czar, but very interested … ,” the Daily Caller News Foundation reported.

He also said, “There’s always a little tension between the department and the White House, but especially so when you have three, you know, cooks in the kitchen, so to speak,” likely referring to the Department of Homeland Security.

Sandweg added that he’s aware that “there’s frustration at these numbers, but I have to tell you, this is a — it is a remarkable accomplishment. These numbers are stunning to me.

“When I look at, let’s say, 600,000 deportations this year, those are all from the interior. And I think this is a critical distinction. When you’re doing the immigration enforcement, you divide the world into the border and the interior. And during the Obama Administration, when there were 400,000 deportations, the reality is about 250,000 of those were people caught right at the border. And it’s not as impactful because those are people trying to get into the United States. This is all people in the interior.”