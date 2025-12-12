OH, CANADA:
When they tell you who they are, believe them. pic.twitter.com/0iqllNmZfQ
— Vivid.🇮🇱 (@VividProwess) December 11, 2025
You can look in vain for a Community Note, but there aren’t even any pending.
Yesterday, I wrote about the five steps of “postmodern reverse colonization,” and here they are again:
- Migration, often at the behest of the local population or their elites.
- Non-assimilation.
- Formation of ethno-religious political blocs.
- Street violence/mob tactics/mass rape as power tests.
- Demographic tipping points.
Parts of the UK are well into the fourth step, and it looks like Canada is doing its best to catch up.