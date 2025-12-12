December 12, 2025

OH, CANADA:

You can look in vain for a Community Note, but there aren’t even any pending.

Yesterday, I wrote about the five steps of “postmodern reverse colonization,” and here they are again:

  • Migration, often at the behest of the local population or their elites.
  • Non-assimilation.
  • Formation of ethno-religious political blocs.
  • Street violence/mob tactics/mass rape as power tests.
  • Demographic tipping points.

Parts of the UK are well into the fourth step, and it looks like Canada is doing its best to catch up.

Posted at 8:22 am by Stephen Green