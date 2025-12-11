QUESTION ASKED AND ANSWERED:
● Will Star Trek-Style Matter Transporters Ever Exist?
—ThoughtCo., January 10th, 2020.
● Florida Man claimed he ‘teleported’ into stolen BMW before 130 mph crash, deputies say.
—Fox 35 Orlando, Tuesday.
QUESTION ASKED AND ANSWERED:
● Will Star Trek-Style Matter Transporters Ever Exist?
—ThoughtCo., January 10th, 2020.
● Florida Man claimed he ‘teleported’ into stolen BMW before 130 mph crash, deputies say.
—Fox 35 Orlando, Tuesday.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.