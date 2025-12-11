NEW DEATH STAR FLAK TOWER NEARING COMPLETION:

Classic Obama: my gift to Chicago is a $1 billion East German-style eyesore built on what used to be public land. You're welcome. https://t.co/zZnJVfoqX2 — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) December 11, 2025

Sure, it looks intimidating, but it’s got to be tough enough to survive the neighborhood: