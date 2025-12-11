NEW DEATH STAR FLAK TOWER NEARING COMPLETION:
Classic Obama: my gift to Chicago is a $1 billion East German-style eyesore built on what used to be public land. You're welcome. https://t.co/zZnJVfoqX2
— Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) December 11, 2025
Sure, it looks intimidating, but it’s got to be tough enough to survive the neighborhood:
Obama taking a lot of heat for his brutalist presidential library, but people forget that only this type of construction can withstand that tough Chicago weather of strong wind, big temperature swings, and near constant spray of stray bullets. https://t.co/NvnzI7xsgY
— Jarvis (@jarvis_best) October 14, 2025