ROBERT SPENCER: ‘Minnesota Somalis Are as Minnesotan as Tater-Tot Hotdish,’ But There’s Just One Catch. “The Center for Immigration Studies revealed Wednesday that ‘nearly every Somali household with children (89 percent) receives some form of welfare.’ Even worse, ‘altogether, 81 percent of Somali households consume some form of welfare, compared to 21 percent of native households.’ Nor does this dependency lessen with time: ‘Somalis with 10 years of residency have welfare consumption rates that are only marginally lower than the Somali population as a whole.'”