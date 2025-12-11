WEAKNESS BEGETS AGGRESSION: China Is Quietly Breaking America’s Pacific Defense Chain.

China is methodically chipping away at America’s Pacific defense architecture, and Yap’s Woleai airfield is the latest warning sign.

Despite the Federated States of Micronesia’s Compact of Free Association with Washington, Beijing has secured a deal to refurbish the airfield—just 450 miles from Guam.

That puts a potential dual-use Chinese facility inside the second island chain, complicating U.S. plans for agile air dispersal in a Taiwan war.

Naval expert Brent Sadler argues that Interior, regional commands, and legal advisers have all failed to enforce CoFA protections, risking billions in U.S. investments and eroding America’s positional advantage in Micronesia.