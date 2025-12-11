GOODER AND HARDER, SILICON VALLEY:

I want to stress again that California is not in a situation where it's gaining tech jobs at a slower rate than the rest of the country (like 2021/2022), but is outright losing tech jobs as the rest of the US gains

Cali is down 75k tech jobs from peak & nearly 20k from pre-COVID pic.twitter.com/EiaZ4nrKdw

— Joey Politano 🏳️‍🌈 (@JosephPolitano) December 11, 2025