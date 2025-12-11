GOODER AND HARDER, SILICON VALLEY:
I want to stress again that California is not in a situation where it's gaining tech jobs at a slower rate than the rest of the country (like 2021/2022), but is outright losing tech jobs as the rest of the US gains
Cali is down 75k tech jobs from peak & nearly 20k from pre-COVID pic.twitter.com/EiaZ4nrKdw
— Joey Politano 🏳️🌈 (@JosephPolitano) December 11, 2025
To revise and extend the remarks by the late P.J. O’Rourke, you can’t get good Chinese takeout in China, Cuban cigars are rationed in Cuba, and tech employees are fleeing California. That’s all you need to know about communism.