SERIOUSLY, WHAT THE HELL HAPPENED TO TUCKER?
.@TuckerCarlson does not know me. We have never met. We spoke twice after he defamed me on one of his shows.
After I shared the facts with him and sent a legal letter to Fox, he said he would read a statement on his next show to correct his previous false statements. He failed… https://t.co/CntqbVu0Sf
— Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) December 11, 2025
I mean, even if he was bat-guano the whole time, he used to do a much better job at hiding it.
Unlike Joy Reid, who never bothered.