F-35 Talks With Turkey Could See ‘Breakthrough,’ U.S. Ambassador Says. “Barrack’s post is the first official signal from the U.S. side that talks about a return to the F-35 project could be underway. Turkish media had previously reported it would be discussed when Erdogan and Trump met in the White House in September. Asked by a reporter if he could revive Turkey’s cancelled F-35 deal shortly after the September meeting, Trump replied: ‘I could do so easily if I want. We may do that. Well, it depends. [Erdoğan’s] going to do something for us.'”

Is Erdoğan going to stop playing footsie with the Kremlin? Because that would be nice to see from an ally.