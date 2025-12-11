CHANGE:

Addressing the people justifying Charlie Kirk's murder on the basis of his beliefs, Erika Kirk said: "You're sick. He's a human being. You think he deserved that? Tell that to my 3-year-old daughter."@MrsErikaKirk sat down with @bariweiss for a CBS News Town Hall, just days… pic.twitter.com/8P31w4JQQR — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 10, 2025

60 years ago, Walter Cronkite and Daniel Schorr were claiming on air that Barry Goldwater was a crypto-Nazi, so the fact that CBS can now show empathy to an actual Republican is significant progress. I hope they can continue in this fashion.

But as Steve noted yesterday, Bari’s got her work cut out for her, and large percentage of staffers who openly despise her for not being as far to the left as they are: Bari Weiss Named a New CBS News Anchor, and the Response Is the Funniest News Ever.