DAVID SOLWAY: What’s in an (Indigenous) Name? Canada’s Latest Scandal. “The latest installment of such obvious chicanery, primarily in the province of British Columbia, is the conflict between Fee Simple Rights — property owners’ absolute rights to land and buildings purchased in good faith and according to the law — and Aboriginal Title Rights — the collective right of Indigenous Peoples to land and harvesting privileges not granted by the state, but considered inherent. Thanks largely to the worst provincial premier in Canada, David Eby, a woke socialist intent on surrendering his province back to the Indians, and the trouble-making Supreme Court Justice Barbara Young, proprietors in portions of the district of Richmond, part of Metro Vancouver, have just learned that they no longer own the properties that they own.”