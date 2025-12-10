SARAH HOYT’S SHOCKED FACE IS ENJOYING A SECOND MAI TAI AT THE SWIM-UP BAR: Democrats Are Behind Your Crippling Electricity Bills, Report Confirms.

The new report, first provided to the Daily Caller News Foundation, found that blue states generally have higher electricity costs than red states. Titled “Blue States, High Rates. Electricity Prices: Elections Have Consequences,” IER’s report notes that all but one of the top 10 most expensive states for energy — measured by cost per kilowatt hour — are governed by Democrats.

In contrast, 80% of the states with the most affordable electricity costs per kilowatt hour are “reliably red,” according to IER. Twenty of the 25 states with the lowest electricity prices are red states, while only four are blue, and one is purple, the report states.

Always on Energy Research partnered with IER on the report.

“This is a blue state problem,” IER President Tom Pyle told the DCNF, arguing that prescribing any blame to President Donald Trump for soaring electricity costs is misplaced.