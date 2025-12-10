21ST CENTURY HEADLINES: Woman gives birth in San Francisco Waymo car.

A driverless Waymo vehicle turned into a temporary birthing center when a woman gave birth to a baby inside the car before she reached a hospital, according to the autonomous vehicle company.

The pregnant woman was apparently in labor and attempting to reach a University of California San Francisco hospital when the baby arrived.

Waymo’s remote Rider Support Team detected unusual activity, initiated a call to check on the rider, and contacted 911. The mother and her new baby arrived safely in the Waymo at the hospital, according to the company.

The newborn is likely the youngest-ever person to ride in a driverless vehicle in the Bay Area.