NOT LOVING IT: McDonald’s Pulls Christmas Advert After Criticism.

The Netherlands’ division of McDonald’s has pulled its Christmas advert following online backlash over its AI-generated content. The advert, which was titled “the most stressful time of year,” featured a number of AI-generated people who all experience mishaps in the lead up to the festive season, including an exploding Christmas tree and presents falling off roofs. In an email shared with Newsweek, a spokesperson for McDonald’s Netherlands said: “The commercial was produced for McDonald’s Netherlands, but we have decided to remove our AI-generated Christmas advert.” What To Know The advert faced criticism after it was published and quickly went viral online. Matt Walsh, a conservative political commentator, wrote on X: “It sucks. It’s awful. There’s no artistry. No wit. No charm. No warmth. No humanity. You can tell it’s AI from a million miles away. I hate it. You should hate it. We should relentlessly mock and deride and bully anyone or any company that uses AI like this.”

The visuals are cringe-inducing, and the message is even worse — why is McDonald’s dismissing the Christmas season as “the most terrible time of the year?”

Merrill Markoe, David Letterman’s former longtime girlfriend and producer, who created the format of his classic NBC late night show, said a decade ago that the postmodern irony that Letterman trafficked in throughout the ’80s had become so omnipresent on TV that it was “the language of advertising and corporate P.R. now:”

It is the voice of what [musician Andy Prieboy of the rock group Wall of Voodoo, her longtime companion] calls “Your buddy the corporation.” Everyone’s hip. Everyone’s ironic. Everyone who is selling you something wants you to know they have the same limitations and daily strife that you do. You definitely should be wary when you hear this voice now. It’s not to be trusted. Unless you’re in the market for an aluminum cookware set or an Apple watch.

The new McDonald’s ad begs the question: How long can that style of corporate irony keep twitching away in the advertising world like a long-dead zombie?

In terms of its visuals, this is the second Christmas-themed AI-generated ad by a world mega-corporation that’s bombed. Will advertisers abandon this format in the short-term until AI becomes harder to detect, or at least smoother in its execution? Great Moments in Quality Control: Coca-Cola’s AI ad just ruined Christmas… again.

Oh, and while we’re on the subject of AI:

BREAKING: TIME Person of the Year reportedly leaked. pic.twitter.com/oe3okxsXoZ — Polymarket (@Polymarket) December 10, 2025

If true, Skynet, Hal, and Colossus are all flashing smiles that would make Gordon Gekko proud.