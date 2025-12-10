CHANGE YOU CAN BELIEVE IN: Trump Admin Buys Fleet of Deportation Jets.

The Department of Homeland Security has signed a contract of nearly $140 million to purchase six Boeing 737 planes for deportations.

DHS will shift from relying solely on charter services to operating its own aircraft after Congress approved a major funding increase for President Donald Trump’s border and immigration agenda, according to The Washington Post.

Two officials familiar with the contract and records reviewed by the Post said ICE may have broader plans for the aircraft.

Congress authorized $170 billion for immigration and border operations over four years as part of the GOP tax bill, and the plane funding comes from that package.

The infusion of money is tied to the administration’s effort to expand enforcement and meet its stated goal of deporting 1 million people by the end of Trump’s first year in office.