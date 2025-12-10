MAID IN CANADA: Sask. woman considers assisted dying because she can’t get needed surgery for rare disease.

For the past eight years, Jolene Van Alstine has suffered from a rare form of parathyroid disease, normocalcemic primary hyperparathryroidism (nPHPT).

It causes extreme bone pain, nausea and vomiting.

“Every day I get up and I’m sick to my stomach and I throw up and I throw up,” Van Alstine said.

She visited the provincial legislature on Tuesday to plead for help getting surgery to remove her remaining parathyroid gland.

Currently there is no Saskatchewan surgeon able to perform the operation.

Van Alstine said she must be referred out of province, but she can’t obtain a referral without first being seen by an endocrinologist — and none of them are accepting new patients.

Van Alstine said the pain has become so unbearable that she has applied and been approved for MAID on Jan. 7.