SOLID ADVICE: BUY. PHYSICAL. MEDIA. “My Blu-Ray edition of The French Connection is intact, but it’s also an older copy and not from Criterion. The unedited version is now restored on most streamers, but you can bet I’ll never let go of my Blu-Ray disc. You never know when some blue-haired Hollywood twentysomething will get it into their well-pierced head that grownups mustn’t be allowed to see anything that might offend xher genderfluid life-partner.”