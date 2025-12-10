DON’T SAY THAT LIKE IT’S A BAD THING: Trump’s attacks force Europe to speed up post-America defense plans.
Trump’s “threats,” as Politico insists on calling them, make war less likely, not more — assuming Europe follows through, that is.
