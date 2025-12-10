“TRUST THE SCIENCE,” THEY SAID. “IT’S PEER-REVIEWED,” THEY ASSURED ME:
It's all fake research. I hate to tell everyone this, but it's true. https://t.co/52fG3P4tJz
— James Lindsay, anti-Communist (@ConceptualJames) December 10, 2025
“TRUST THE SCIENCE,” THEY SAID. “IT’S PEER-REVIEWED,” THEY ASSURED ME:
It's all fake research. I hate to tell everyone this, but it's true. https://t.co/52fG3P4tJz
— James Lindsay, anti-Communist (@ConceptualJames) December 10, 2025
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.