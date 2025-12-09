ANALYSIS: TRUE. Dem Media Lapdogs Will Never Understand That the GOP Isn’t a Hive Mind. “Over here on the right side of the aisle, we like to mix it up a lot. If I ever run into a Republican who thinks that everything the party is doing is great, I immediately suggest that he or she find a doctor who is familiar with NFL concussion protocols. We’re still a family too, we’re just rowdier. We’re the clan that sees at least one blow-up every Thanksgiving, usually after Uncle Frank has had his fourth glass of dinner wine — before dinner.”