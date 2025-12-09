DISPATCHES FROM THE EDUCATION APOCALYPSE: Non-Binary Teacher Cites Personal Safety Concerns to Avoid Director’s Child, Sparking Legal Action.

I almost can't believe I'm typing this. A 5th grade gender-nonbinary teacher in Tumwater, WA, did not want to teach the 10-year-old son of a conservative school board member, citing safety concerns. Mx. TJ Thornton requested the school craft a policy to "help mitigate the… pic.twitter.com/1ut6uS8AYX — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) December 8, 2025

Does the reverse work as well?