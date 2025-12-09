COLUMBIA BROADCASTING STRUGGLE SESSION CONCLUDES: CBS News has picked Tony Dokoupil as ‘CBS Evening News’ anchor: source.

New @PuckNews: Tony Doukopil will be next anchor of CBS Evening News. @tonydokoupil Bari Weiss & Tom Cibrowski expected to make announcement tomorrow. — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) December 9, 2025

According to the London Independent, their fellow lefties across the big pond at CBS are not happy: CBS News staff grouse over ‘mediocre’ Tony Dokoupil getting ‘Evening News’ gig: ‘It’s an insult.’

Many staffers at CBS News are not thrilled with editor-in-chief Bari Weiss tapping Tony Dokoupil as the next anchor of the network’s flagship nightly news broadcast, describing the CBS Mornings host as a “mediocre straight white man” who only got the job because his views align with Weiss’ pro-Israel stance. “It’s an insult to the storied news giants who came before him,” one CBS News reporter told The Independent.

Well, I certainly hope so, given how in thrall to the institutional left those “giants” were for about 70 years or so.

Flashback to October of last year: CBS Rebukes [Dokoupil] Over Tense Interview With Ta-Nehisi Coates.