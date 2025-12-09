CHANGE? Trump administration quietly builds plans for what would happen if Maduro were ousted in Venezuela. “They include multiple options for what US action could look like to fill the power vacuum and stabilize the country if Maduro voluntarily leaves as part of a negotiated departure or is forced into leaving after US strikes on targets inside Venezuela or other direct action, the sources said.”
