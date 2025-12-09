INSURRECTION: DHS Nabs N.J. Twins in Plot to Shoot ICE Agents ‘on Sight.’

Federal authorities arrested twin brothers in Absecon, New Jersey, after alleged threats against Department of Homeland Security officials and calls on social media to “shoot ICE on sight,” according to a press release emailed by DHS to Newsmax on Tuesday.

DHS said it worked with the Absecon Police Department’s SWAT team to execute search and arrest warrants for U.S. citizens Ricardo Antonio Roman-Flores and Emilio Roman-Flores.

According to DHS, Emilio Roman-Flores is charged with unlawful possession of an assault weapon, possession of prohibited weapons, conspiracy to make terroristic threats, criminal coercion, threats, and cyber harassment.