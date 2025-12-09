DONALD VANDERGRIFF: The Coming Storm: A 9/11 2.0 Threat and Why America’s Institutions Are Still Fighting Yesterday’s 2nd Generation War. “This article draws on research for Book 4 of the Reforging the Sword series. Titled *Shadows of Division*, the book depicts the outbreak of widespread 4th Generation Warfare in the US homeland.”

Estimates of committed fighters inside the CONUS range from 1,500 to nearly 10,000. Many received advanced training in Afghanistan on the very bases we built, taught by former Afghan commandos and special forces who were themselves trained by U.S. Green Berets and Marines. Their weapons (AKs, belt-fed machine guns, RPGs, grenades, explosives, sniper rifles, and possibly man-portable chemical munitions) were smuggled in with cartel assistance and are already pre-positioned.

The planned attack is a true Fourth-Generation Warfare (4GW) operation: complex, coordinated, synchronized, and nationwide. Ten to fifteen cities will be struck nearly simultaneously (adjusted for time zones) during morning rush hour on a Monday–Thursday early in the work week. Primary targets appear to be Tier-2 cities (population 100,000–500,000) that possess Level-1 trauma centers and large veteran or active-duty populations, payback for two decades of war in the Middle East.

Hospitals are expected to be physically occupied and turned into charnel houses, possibly with nerve agents. Shopping malls, churches, and schools are secondary or follow-on objectives. Commercial aviation remains vulnerable to new binary chemical IEDs that defeat most airport screening. There is persistent chatter about a symbolic siege of Washington, D.C. (White House, Capitol, Pentagon), though I remain skeptical of its feasibility at scale.

Supporting cells will ambush additional first responders, and vehicle-borne IEDs (VBIEDs) will block escape routes, creating the “fish in a barrel” conditions we saw in Mumbai (2008, Paris 2015, and Moscow 2024.