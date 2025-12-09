KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: JB Pritzker Should Think About Resisting Sandwiches Rather Than Trump. “The Democrats can only demonize ICE by ignoring the preponderance of dangerous people who’ve entered the United States via clinically insane open borders policies. It is, once again, the modern Dem alternative reality approach to, um, governing. It’s mentally unbalanced and it’s getting people hurt and killed.”