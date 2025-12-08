WOKIFICATION OF EVERYTHING IS MY CONCERN ABOUT NETFLIX CONTROLLING THE ENTIRE WARNER BROS. LIBRARY: Netflix’s New Movie Is Its Wokest and Craziest Yet. “Netflix describes its new movie, Queen of Coal, this way: ‘A trans woman dreams of working the coal mines — but in a town steeped in superstition and patriarchy, Carlita must fight to earn her place underground.’ Yes, this is real. It stars Lux Pascal, who used to be known as Lucas Pascal until he decided that he was really the woman of his dreams. That is a quick path to stardom in Hollywood these days, and so whatever else Lucas/Lux is, he has a good head for business.”