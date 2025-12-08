THAT WOULD EXPLAIN A LOT: Is Nick Fuentes A Foreign Op? New Evidence Suggests Maybe. “The study analyzed Fuentes’ social media activity. It found engagement patterns the researchers say are consistent with bot-farm amplification rather than genuine audience support. The Network Contagion Research Institute released the report Monday in partnership with Rutgers University’s Social Perception Lab.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.