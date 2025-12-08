ROUTINE BUT NEVER BORING: SpaceX launches Starlink satellites on record 32nd re-flight of Falcon 9 rocket.

The company’s Booster 1067 lifted off on Monday (Dec. 8), accelerating an upper stage and 29 broadband internet satellites skyward. The 5:26 p.m. EST (2226 GMT Dec. 8) launch from Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida proceeded as planned after a one-day stand down due to poor weather conditions.

The first stage climbed towards space for about two and a half minutes before separating from the upper stage and then making a propulsive return to Earth. It landed on the autonomous droneship “Just Read the Instructions”, which as stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

The 32nd reuse is another step towards SpaceX’s goal of flying its Falcon 9 first stages 40 times.