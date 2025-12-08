ASKING THE IMPORTANT QUESTIONS: Welfare Fraud In Blue Cities: How Pervasive Is The Kleptocracy?

The Times piece appears to have given the cue to the rest of the liberal establishment that it was now OK to break the omertà previously in effect against covering the Minnesota scandal. Suddenly the story is everywhere.

Perhaps the most remarkable aspect of the Minnesota story has been the revelation of total abdication by the state’s Governor (Tim Walz) and Attorney General (Keith Ellison) of any role in catching or prosecuting the fraudsters. The frauds occurred in programs largely funded by the federal government, but administered by the State of Minnesota. The State is the one that actually paid the checks to the crooks. Yet all of the investigations and prosecutions have been done by the Minnesota U.S. Attorney’s office. It appears that Walz and Ellison could not have been less interested in prosecuting.

One might ask whether allowing fraud like this to fester is actually part of the business model of Walz and Ellison, and of the Democrat-Farmer-Labor Party (as the Democratic Party is known in Minnesota). Somalis are a key voting bloc for Minnesota’s DFL. Of the billion plus dollars of government money going to the fraudsters, might any of it have been diverted to fund DFL electoral activities? Although I haven’t seen specific reporting on this aspect, it is hard to imagine that none of it did.