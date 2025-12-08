SUBSIDIZING YOUR DESTROYERS: Family of Somalian ISIS Leader Living in Taxpayer-Funded Flat in Britain.

Mumin, known for his red-dyed beard, who is said to have recently been elevated to the supreme commander of ISIS and who is one of the world’s most wanted terrorists, is currently believed to be hiding out in the remote Cal Miskaad mountains of the Puntland region of Somalia as he seeks to marshal Islamist forces under his banner.

Prior to his ascension, the jihadist lived in London between 2003 to 2010. During this time, Mumin met and married a British Somali woman, Muna Abdule, and fathered three children with her. Abdule is believed to be his second of four wives.

While living in London, Mumin was a reportedly a frequent speaker at the Greenwich Mosque, where he is said to have “crossed paths” with fellow terrorists, including “Jihadi John” Mohammed Emwazi, one of the so-called “ISIS Beatles” who oversaw the execution of Western journalists and others in Iraq and Syria.

Another attendee of the mosque at the time was Michael Adebolajo, who later murdered British soldier Lee Rigby near the Royal Artillery Barracks in 2013. Both would-be terrorists are said to have attempted joining Islamist groups in Somalia.

Additionally, Mumin is alleged to have been a regular at several cafes in London where Somalians recruited militants to fight for the al-Shabaab terror network.

Although the would-be ISIS leader left Britain to join the global jihad movement in 2010, his wife and three children remained in the country and are reportedly living off the taxpayer’s dime in a council flat.