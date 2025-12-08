DISPATCHES FROM THE BLUE ZONES: DC squatter takes over woman’s property after refusing to check out of Airbnb—police let them stay. “A homeowner in Washington, DC is now fighting to have her home back after a squatter took over the property she had rented as an Airbnb for 32 days, but has yet to leave after months. The alleged squatter, Shadija Romero, has been living in the home since February and police have said there is nothing they can do. The squatter allegedly tried to push the homeowner off a ladder.”