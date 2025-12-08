December 8, 2025

DEATH RATTLE: California’s Last Stand. “Gov. Gavin Newsom and his leftist legislative supermajority and their union buddies have finally run out of other people’s money. The left’s fix for this is to chase away all the rest of the billionaires who still call California home by pushing a ballot initiative demanding a 5% retroactive wealth tax on the net worth of billionaires.”

Posted at 12:11 pm by Stephen Green