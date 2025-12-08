DEATH RATTLE: California’s Last Stand. “Gov. Gavin Newsom and his leftist legislative supermajority and their union buddies have finally run out of other people’s money. The left’s fix for this is to chase away all the rest of the billionaires who still call California home by pushing a ballot initiative demanding a 5% retroactive wealth tax on the net worth of billionaires.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.