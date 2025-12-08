JUST IN TIME FOR CHRISTMAS: GLOCK Announces Three New Gen6 Pistols.

Having never written a review of any of the GLOCK pistols, this is a first for me. Not because I haven’t owned, shot or tried GLOCKs, but because I always considered it pretty much like evaluating a hammer. Whether you wanted a tack hammer, a claw hammer or a heavier framing hammer, they are, after all, hammers. They work if you swing them correctly.

That was always my impression of a GLOCK pistol. It was first, last and foremost, a fighting pistol. Like a Bic pen (Google it), it worked…first time, every time. And like a hammer, it offered functionality, but lacked the appeal that would get me queued up in a media line to get a turn running one of their guns.

After spending a day with the people of GLOCK, including their most senior leadership from the U.S. and Austria, I have a new respect for the company and found their new Gen6 pistols to be, for lack of a better word, appealing.