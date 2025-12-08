KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: New Member of Congress Shocked to Find She Has to Obey the Law. “This was a pathetic publicity stunt, of course. Grijalva knew exactly what would happen if she interfered with law enforcement, and made sure that she had someone there to video the whole thing. Her post was quickly followed by outraged responses from Kelly and the Democratic National Committee, who — golly gosh gee — just happened to be glued to X on a Friday night. All made sure that they included the “member of Congress” talking point. In fact, every X post (TWEET) in her defense has included the line, as if it’s a Hogwarts spell that sanitizes her potentially criminal behavior.”