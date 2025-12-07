STRANGE BEDFELLOWS: Trump admin views Netflix and Warner Bros. deal with ‘heavy skepticism’: Senior official.

The Trump administration views the proposed $72 billion deal for Netflix to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery’s film and streaming assets with “heavy skepticism,” a senior administration official told CNBC’s Eamon Javers on Friday morning.

Netflix said Friday that it would acquire Warner Bros.′ film studio and streaming service, HBO Max. The deal is subject to regulatory approval.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said, “This deal looks like an anti-monopoly nightmare.”

“A Netflix-Warner Bros. would create one massive media giant with control of close to half of the streaming market — threatening to force Americans into higher subscription prices and fewer choices over what and how they watch, while putting American workers at risk,” Warren said in a statement.