WHEN OBJECTIVITY LOOKS LIKE A SHIFT RIGHT TO LEGACY VOICES:

Connie Chung spoke in a recent interview about what she views as a troubling move inside CBS.

Her comments sounded less like a warning about journalism and more like proof of a mindset that decades of a system that convinced itself it had no bias at all have shaped.

Chung — on Thursday’s episode of “Pablo Torre Finds Out” — described CBS as a “whole different organization” from the time she worked there before calling out Shari Redstone, who sold her majority stake in parent company Paramount Global to David Ellison’s Skydance Media in a $8.4 billion deal over the summer.

“Their greed has caused the venerable CBS to actually disassemble, to crash into crumbles,” said Chung, the second woman ever to anchor a major U.S. nightly news program.

She proceeded to chuckle before name-dropping Bari Weiss, the conservative journalist who recently became CBS News’ new editor-in-chief.

“I don’t know what to call Bari Weiss, I just don’t know,” she said.

Her reaction tells a larger story; when a newsroom leans left for generations, any push toward balance feels like a conservative wind. The ground under that newsroom never moved; the center, voters, and America moved.

* * * * * * * * *

During the Cronkite years, executives never admitted any bias — to them, old Walter’s declaration that Vietnam was lost was objective. Yet entire generations of academics, analysts, and former producers noted how often CBS mirrored Democratic Party priorities. Major stories received heavy coverage when they helped one side, but when they harmed one side, they received softer coverage.

These patterns created a worldview that felt safe to the people inside the building, one with limits, by rewarding the same political group and treating dissent as unserious.

Chung’s comments reflect that comfort; she doesn’t want a CBS that welcomes voices she never saw as credible, or one that moves to the center. She needs the CBS she knew.