2026 PREVIEW: Trump names Indiana state senators who ‘need encouragement’ on redistricting.

President Trump on Friday celebrated the latest redistricting moves in Indiana, while pressuring several state senators to support a new map that could offer the GOP two more seats in the 2026 midterm elections.

Trump called the updated map “much fairer” and “improved,” and congratulated the Indiana General Assembly’s GOP leaders for passing a new set of congressional lines earlier Friday.

“It was my Honor to win Indiana six times, including Primaries, in 2016, 2020, and 2024, and this new Map would give the incredible people of Indiana the opportunity to elect TWO additional Republicans in the 2026 Midterm Elections,” he wrote on Truth Social.

“The Indiana Senate must now pass this Map, AS IS, and get it to Governor Mike Braun’s desk, ASAP, to deliver a gigantic Victory for Republicans in the “Hoosier State,” and across the Country,” Trump continued. “I am hearing that these nine Senators, some of whom are up for Re-Election in 2026, and some in 2028, need encouragement to make the right decision.”