WATCH ME VIA ZOOM: You can register here to watch my talk–“Why We Walk on Eggshells”– at Cornell University via Zoom. The talk–which will be live and in person at Cornell’s Statler Hall in Ithaca, New York–takes place tomorrow–Monday at 5:30 p.m. If you’re in the area, please come.

I checked out Ithaca’s weather this morning. The expected low on Monday is just 8 degrees (though the high is expected to be a balmy 25). I’ve been searching my bureau here in San Diego for a pair of woolen socks. I’m not sure I’ve owned any since I lived in Chicago in the 1980s.