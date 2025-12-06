SHAKEDOWN STREET:
Europe needs to decide whether it’s America’s friend or America’s foe
Europe can’t have it both ways
This man speaks truth https://t.co/uXVKFPdfNq
— Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) December 6, 2025
