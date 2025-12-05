THE NORTH POLE’S NEWSPAPER OF RECORD:
Santa Claus Converts To Calvinism, Moves Everybody To Naughty List https://t.co/rflkYKCemC pic.twitter.com/gee0dbiQ3c
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) December 6, 2025
THE NORTH POLE’S NEWSPAPER OF RECORD:
Santa Claus Converts To Calvinism, Moves Everybody To Naughty List https://t.co/rflkYKCemC pic.twitter.com/gee0dbiQ3c
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) December 6, 2025
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.