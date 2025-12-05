TRUNALIMUNUMAPRZURE! Joe Biden Yells At Clouds, Shouts At LGBT Audience To Fight For Constitution … Or Something.

Former President Joe Biden yelled at the audience during a Friday speech at the International LGBTQ+ Leaders Conference, telling attendees to “fight” for the Constitution.

Biden, who was stricken with prostate cancer, was at the conference to receive an award from the LGBTQ+ Victory Institute. The former president recounted during his speech how his father told him as a child to “get up” when people mocked him.

“When I was growing up, whenever something bad happened, I used to be a stutter, and people made a lot of fun of you, and a lot of other things,” Biden said. “My dad would look at me and say, ‘Joey, just get up. Get up, Joey! Get up!’ Well, folks, that’s my message to all of us today. To all who love our country. To all!”

“All of us who are dismayed by the present state of the union. This is no time to give up. It’s time to get up! Get up and fight back! Get up!” he screamed. “Continue to fight! And what’s the fight all about!? … It’s about protecting the Constitution! It’s about protecting the Constitution!”