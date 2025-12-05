YES, PLEASE:
I hear the House of Representatives has a bill, the GRANITE Act, that'll fix this and allow X to sue the Commission for 3x the threatened fine.
America can stop foreign censors for good. You should get on the horn with some folks and ask them to push it through!
— Preston Byrne (@prestonjbyrne) December 4, 2025
“This is brilliant,” Peter St. Onge added. “Allow US companies to sue foreign censorship for 3x the fine. If only Congress had a spine.”
But it isn’t just brilliant — it’s necessary.