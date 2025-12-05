December 5, 2025

IT’S FLORIDA MAN FRIDAY [VIP]: He Brought Bear Spray to a Taser Fight. “It’s time for your much-needed break from the serious news, and this week, we’ll learn what happens when you try to bear spray eight deputies, why the skid steer is not part of the amusement park, and how they do wildlife in Virginia.”

Posted at 3:21 pm by Stephen Green