2026 PREVIEW: Who’s ahead in the Republican vs. Democrat congressional redistricting war?

“As of right now, I’d say there is a modest bias in the overall House map” in favor of the GOP retaining control of the House, said Kyle Kondik, managing editor of Sabato’s Crystal Ball, a nonpartisan organization that analyzes House races.

At the independent Cook Political Report, Erin Covey, U.S. House editor, had the same edge for the GOP.

“The very slight gain for Republicans, one to two seats, is the median scenario,” she said.

All this could change as state after state tries to redraw congressional maps to favor the party in power.