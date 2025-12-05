THIS, PART II:
Dear GOP,
It's an easy choice.
End the Filibuster now.
Or in the future DEMs will end both the Filibuster & America as we know it.
Sincerely,
Your Country. pic.twitter.com/cezu1nu66W
— AMERICAN (@StrandClassics) December 5, 2025
