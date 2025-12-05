JOURNALISM:
I’m told that NBC reporters know that @KDilanianMSNOW makes up sources and they are unwilling to be on a byline with him. @CarolLeonnig has been ruined with Ken’s fake news stories that get debunked immediately. https://t.co/XOt4Gm64Xk
— Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) December 5, 2025
1,000% false and did not happen. And I’d like to give some BTS insight into how this hogwash got printed.
I got this allegation on Tuesday. It sounded made up and I told the reporter so. I went and checked with everyone involved – Alexis (who doesn’t even drink), the Director,… https://t.co/HZfUf9TRwX
— Ben Williamson (@_WilliamsonBen) December 5, 2025
It seems like kind of a big deal that NBC News and then MS NOW seem happy to employ a “journalist” with such a bad reputation in-house.