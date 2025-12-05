ALWAYS: The DOJ’s New 2A Rights Section Sounds Like a Good Thing, but Gun Owners Need to Stay Vigilant. “Here’s the truth gun owners need to hear: you don’t stop a runaway bureaucracy with a press release. No one should trust a single bureaucrat inside the DOJ until their actions match their headlines. Because right now, the DOJ is speaking out of both sides of its mouth — promising gun-rights enforcement with one hand while defending gun-control tyranny with the other. And unless gun owners stay loud, organized, and relentless, this new office could turn out to be just another Washington smokescreen.”

The Trump administration’s record is solid, but what happens to the new section once a Democrat is in charge again…